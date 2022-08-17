x
1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

One person was killed in a crash involving on South Tryon Street in Steele Creek Wednesday morning, officials said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of South Tryon Street in Charlotte's Steele Creek area is shut down due to a deadly crash Wednesday morning, officials said. 

Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at Garden Oaks Lane, near the Sovereign at Belgate apartments complex. Medic confirmed the driver of a pickup truck involved in the wreck died at the scene. Officials have not identified that person or announced what caused the crash.

All lanes of South Tryon Street are currently closed while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. It's unclear when the road will reopen. 

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. 

