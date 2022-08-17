1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

One person was killed in a crash involving on South Tryon Street in Steele Creek Wednesday morning, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A section of South Tryon Street in Charlotte's Steele Creek area is shut down due to a deadly crash Wednesday morning, officials said.

Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at Garden Oaks Lane, near the Sovereign at Belgate apartments complex. Medic confirmed the driver of a pickup truck involved in the wreck died at the scene. Officials have not identified that person or announced what caused the crash.

All lanes of South Tryon Street are currently closed while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. It's unclear when the road will reopen.

Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.