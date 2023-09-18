1 killed, another seriously hurt in Steele Creek crash: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash along Sandy Porter Road in Charlotte's Steele Creek area Monday, police said.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Sandy Porter Road and Delshire Lane, about a half-mile from South Tryon Street. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second patient was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Sandy Porter Road is closed in both directions due to the investigation by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice. Drivers can use Steele Creek Road to Westinghouse Boulevard as an alternate route.
