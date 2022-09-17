Deadly crash under investigation in Chester County, highway patrol says

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital where they later died, troopers said.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Chester County early Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on Pinckney Road, not far from Gayle Mill in Chester County, troopers said.

Investigators said GMC Yukon SUV was traveling east when it veered off the road before hitting a tree and catching fire. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

The incident remains under investigation.

