Deadly crash under investigation in west Charlotte, officials say

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene of a crash on I-85 North near the Freedom Drive exit.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a crash that closed Interstate 85 North in west Charlotte for around three hours overnight Sunday, officials said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said I-85 North near Exit 34, which is Freedom Drive, was closed around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to NCDOT, the road was reopened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Medic confirmed one person died at the scene of the crash.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information on what led up to the crash.

Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.