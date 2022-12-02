CMPD urges safety on the roads amid spike in deadly crashes

Seven people have died in crashes on Charlotte's roads since Nov. 27, according to police. Here's what CMPD's doing to reduce the number of fatalities.

These deadly crashes come as the holiday season gets started in the Carolinas and CMPD is encouraging all drivers to take precautions to ensure a safe trip wherever they're headed. CMPD is a partner to the city of Charlotte's Vision Zero Action Plan, a $17.1 million initiative that aims to have zero deadly crashes in the city by 2030.

Those investments would go toward pedestrian crossings, safety around schools and transportation safety improvements. Angela Berry, the project's manager, said deadly crashes in Charlotte are on the rise with an average of 70 per year.

In a news release, CMPD said the top three causes of deadly crashes are speeding, distracted driving and driving while impaired. Speeding concerns have been raised in several Charlotte neighborhoods, with residents complaining about drivers going way too fast on a regular basis.

"Speeding is out of control because you have a lot of young people not paying attention," Ronald Carpenter, who lives near Tyvola Road, said. "And a lot of people are just racing through the streets just because."

Vision Zero Charlotte installed signs in areas across the city where speeding is considered a problem. The signs were placed in locations where there was documented speeding in excess of 10 mph over the limit and "high injury areas," and in areas requested by residents.

"CMPD wants everyone to have a safe holiday season and no family should have to feel the pain of losing a loved one due to an avoidable traffic fatality," CMPD said in a statement.

CMPD safe driving tips:

Don't drive distracted. Avoid all devices while driving, including your phone

Ensure all occupants are wearing a seatbelt or are in the proper car seat or booster

Never drive while impaired. Always have a plan and use ride-sharing services

Obey the speed limit. The faster you drive, the longer it takes to stop