One dead after a head-on collision in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Iredell County Thursday afternoon, state troopers confirmed.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Old Mountain Road near Marie Duke Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, involving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and Ford Explorer.
The driver of the Silverado crossed the centerline and hit the Ford head-on, according to troopers. This caused the Silverado to catch on fire with the driver trapped inside. The driver, identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Turman Walker, died at the scene.
The driver of the Ford, a 49-year-old man from Mooresville, suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital. A passenger was rushed to Iredell Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, according to troopers.
The initial investigation conducted does not indicate impairment or speed to be a contributing factor, Highway Patrol officials said. The road was closed for around two hours while the on-scene investigation was taking place.
