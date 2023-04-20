Deadly crash blocks section of North Tryon Street

All inbound lanes of North Tryon Street are closed near University City Boulevard due to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle in the University City area near North Tryon Street Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Stetson Drive and North Tryon, which is between University City Boulevard and the I-85 connector. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center.

All inbound/southbound lanes of North Tryon are shut down due to the crash. Drivers can take Rocky River Road West to Old Concord Road as an alternate route to take Interstate 85 to Sugar Creek Road.

Investigators haven't released any further details about the crash at this time. WCNC Charlotte has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information. Download the WCNC Charlotte app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts.

