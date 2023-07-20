Three-week-long road closure announced in north Charlotte due to pipe repairs starting July 24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water shared that there will be detours around Old Statesville Road and west W.T. Harris Boulevard for approximately three weeks starting on July 24. The traffic changes are being implemented as Charlotte Water works to replace a water transmission main.
Photos of the detour routes were tweeted by Charlotte Water on Thursday morning. Old Statesville Road will be closed at the intersection of Lakeview Road and David Cox Road. Local traffic will be allowed on some parts of the closed road.
Traffic changes around Old Statesville Road
There will also be a lane closed on Old Statesville Road heading north to west W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Traffic signs will be posted around the area. Charlotte Water asks for commuters to observe the changes and to please plan accordingly.
