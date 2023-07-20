Three-week-long road closure announced in north Charlotte due to pipe repairs starting July 24

Charlotte Water is estimating road closures for around three weeks as they work to replace a water transmission main.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Water shared that there will be detours around Old Statesville Road and west W.T. Harris Boulevard for approximately three weeks starting on July 24. The traffic changes are being implemented as Charlotte Water works to replace a water transmission main.

⚠️Hey #CLTtraffic! Starting Monday, July 24, there will be traffic changes in the Old Statesville Rd/W.W.T Harris Blvd area as we work to replace a water transmission main. Detours will be in place for approx. 3 weeks. Please plan accordingly & observe all traffic signage! #CLT pic.twitter.com/ENjA4vIvpU — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) July 20, 2023

Photos of the detour routes were tweeted by Charlotte Water on Thursday morning. Old Statesville Road will be closed at the intersection of Lakeview Road and David Cox Road. Local traffic will be allowed on some parts of the closed road.

There will also be a lane closed on Old Statesville Road heading north to west W.T. Harris Boulevard.

Traffic signs will be posted around the area. Charlotte Water asks for commuters to observe the changes and to please plan accordingly.

