CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A busy section of Colony Road near SouthPark Mall is closed after a massive tree fell early Thursday.

The tree fell just a few hundred feet from the intersection of Colony and Sharon Road at Sharon Parkway. Crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. to clear the debris from the road.

First Warn meteorologist Iisha Scott said persistent rain to start the year caused the ground to be oversaturated and let the tree fall.

Duke Energy has not reported any power outages in the area.

More rain is expected Friday when a large system of showers moves across the Carolinas. First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said Friday will likely be a washout with heavy rain throughout the day.