CONCORD, N.C. — A section of Concord Mills Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours near Concord Mills Mall due to a gas leak, officials said.

According to the Concord Police Department, northbound and southbound lanes are closed between I-85 and Bexley Way. Drivers should avoid the area, police said.

