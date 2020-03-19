CONCORD, N.C. — A section of Concord Mills Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours near Concord Mills Mall due to a gas leak, officials said.
According to the Concord Police Department, northbound and southbound lanes are closed between I-85 and Bexley Way. Drivers should avoid the area, police said.
This is a developing story. For the latest breaking news and traffic alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
RELATED: Rowan County reports first positive case of COVID-19
RELATED: 30 positive cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County: Real-time updates in the Carolinas March 19