Busy south Charlotte road closed after car hits power pole

The inbound lanes of Park Road are expected to be closed at Selwyn Avenue for several hours.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inbound lanes of Park Avenue are closed near Seneca Place in south Charlotte after a car crashed into a power pole, Duke Energy confirmed.

The crash happened near the intersection of Park Road and Selwyn Avenue around 11 a.m. Duke Energy said live power lines fell onto the car, requiring crews to close the road for emergency repairs. The energy provider reported approximately 79 outages in the area with no estimated time of restoration.

Both incoming lanes of Park Road are expected to be closed for several hours while Duke Energy works to repair the pole and any damaged equipment. The Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the closure may be in place until midnight Thursday night.

Drivers should use Tyvola Road to South Boulevard if heading to Uptown. Drivers can also take Sharon Road to Fairview if heading toward the Myers Park neighborhood.

Duke Energy said 15% of power outages in Charlotte this year have been caused by public accidents, including vehicle crashes. That's a 36% increase over the last five years, according to data Duke Energy shared with WCNC Charlotte.

