Duke Energy data: Number of outages caused by distracted drivers nearly doubled in 3 years

In 2021 the data peaked with more than 1,300 power outages reported in the Charlotte Metro due to cars crashing into utility poles

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of Duke Energy customers are being left in the dark a year, and officials say distracted driving is to blame. Since 2018, the energy company has been tracking the number of crashes caused by drivers hitting power poles.

According to the data, the number has nearly doubled in three years, happening as recently as Thursday. In 2021, it hit a peak at more than 1,300 power outages reported from power pole crashes.

AAA Carolinas says hitting power poles is the second-highest fixed object crash after hitting trees. And in most cases, these types of crashes can be avoided.

“It’s a lot of people out there that just don’t pay attention," driver Kevin Aguirre said.

In a recent AAA study, 40% of drivers admit to distracted driving. And the risky behavior is paying a price.

“Unfortunately we’re having more driver impairment, more drivers are speeding, more people are getting behind the wheel drowsy, after drinking so it’s unfortunate that we’re talking about these risky behaviors and they’re on the rise," AAA Carolinas spokesperson Tiffany Wright said.

To avoid these mistakes, AAA recommends drivers make use of the hands-free technology in their cars or try to avoid multi-tasking until they get to their destination.

“I think it has to start with ourselves," Wright said. "We have to do a better job making sure when we’re behind the wheel we’re doing the one thing we’re meant to do and that’s drive your vehicle safely.”

If you are in a crash involving a utility pole, you want to stay in your car until help arrives to avoid the risk of electrocution. Also, avoid driving at night or in bad conditions because experts say that’s when almost half of the deadly power pole crashes happen.

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.