I-277 back open after early morning crash

The crash was first reported around 4:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An early morning crash shut down part of I-277 between N Graham St and Exit 3.

Officers with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department were on scene. The crash cleared around 7 a.m.

Medic has not released information on the status of those involved in the crash.

Come back here, or download the WCNC app to stay updated.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

