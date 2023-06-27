East Charlotte crash closes busy road

It's not yet clear when the road is expected to reopen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both directions of Eastway Drive north of Central Avenue are closed after a "serious traffic accident" in the area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD is asking the public to seek alternate routes while the closure is in place. It's not yet clear when the road is expected to reopen.

Medic said six people were injured in the collision. Of the six, one person is being treated for life-threatening injuries, one person is being treated for serious injuries, and four more are being treated for minor injuries.

