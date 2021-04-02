1 dead, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

Medic said one person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on East WT Harris Boulevard early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte DOT, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on East WT Harris between Grier Road and The Plaza. Medic said one person died on the scene. Another patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what caused the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.