1 dead, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on East WT Harris Boulevard in east Charlotte Thursday morning, Medic.
According to Charlotte DOT, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on East WT Harris between Grier Road and The Plaza. Medic said one person died on the scene. Another patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what caused the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.
The eastbound lanes of WT Harris Boulevard are still closed as of 6:15 a.m. One westbound lane of the road is open.