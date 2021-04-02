x
1 dead, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

Medic said one person died and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on East WT Harris Boulevard early Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on East WT Harris Boulevard in east Charlotte Thursday morning, Medic. 

According to Charlotte DOT, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on East WT Harris between Grier Road and The Plaza. Medic said one person died on the scene. Another patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police have not said what caused the accident. No charges have been filed at this time. 

The eastbound lanes of WT Harris Boulevard are still closed as of 6:15 a.m. One westbound lane of the road is open. 

