Excessive speed, alcohol suspend in fatal single-car accident in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened in east Charlotte Friday morning.

Police said the accident occurred around 11:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Camp Stewart Road, near Bradfield Farms neighborhood. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed 24-year-old Devon Alexander Smith was driving a 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer east on Camp Stewart Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a culvert.

The Mitsubishi Lancer went airborne and then landed at the intersection of Fallen Cedar Lane and Camp Stewart Road where it began to roll. Officers said Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene by MEDIC. Smith’s family has been notified of his death.

Police said excessive speed was a contributing factor to this crash, and alcohol use is suspected.

Detectives with the Major Crash Investigation Unit, officers with the DWI Task Force and Crime Scene Search responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.