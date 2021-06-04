Faded lines on portions of I-485 causing confusion for drivers

Drivers on I-485 say faded lines in several spots are impossible to see. It makes for a dangerous commute to and from work each day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mount Holly woman says the lines on I-485 are faded in both directions as she bypasses Charlotte, causing a major safety issue on the roads.

"What's driving me crazy is there are no lines on the roads to be seen," Linda Andre said.

Andre said those faded lines, which are practically impossible to see, make for a dangerous commute to and from work. It's especially bad when it rains and at night.

"I travel four days a week from Mount Holly to Pineville to work," Andre said. "You can't see the seams and nobody seems to know where they are."

Andre says the main trouble spots on I-485 are at West Boulevard and at South Tryon Street, two busy interchanges. West Boulevard for Charlotte Douglas International Airport, South Tryon Street for I-77 and folks heading into Uptown or Steele Creek.

"Driving is like coloring," Andre said. "You have to stay within the lines but if we have no lines, how can we be safe?"

She's also worried about the intersection of Mount Holly Road and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.

"All I'm asking for is for whoever is responsible -- the city, the town, the county, the state -- to get out there and get those lines painted," Andrew said.

The good news is the state has plans to fix it in 2023 with a possible temporary solution until it's fixed for good.

NCDOT's Jen Thompson issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte in response to Andre's concerns: