LANCASTER, S.C. — Two people killed in a single-car accident in Lancaster, South Carolina Sunday morning,

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Charlotte HWY US 521 near East Rebound Road.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2005 Honda was traveling south and ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver and a passenger in the car were pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers in the car of the age of 17 were helicopter lifted to CMC Main Hospital.

One of the passengers transported to the hospital and the driver were wearing seat belts.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stick with NBC Charlotte for more updates on this story.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM:

In the shoes of a killer: following the Midland-Odessa Shooting

Hurricane Dorian a powerful Category 5

1 dead, 3 injured after a shooting at a student apartment early Saturday morning