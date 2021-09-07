Concord firefighters hurt in crash, officials say

CONCORD, N.C. — Five people were injured, including four firefighters, in a crash in Concord, North Carolina, Friday, officials said.
Concord Fire Department was responding to an incident when one of its trucks was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Weddington Road at Waterway Drive. Four firefighters and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
Police have not said what caused the crash at this time.
