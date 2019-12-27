CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Fire, CMPD and Highway Patrol are on the scene after a car crashed into the water on the I-85 Exit 30 ramp to I-485 Inner Loop.

NBC Charlotte has learned the area has been shut down for drivers.

According to troopers, the driver of the walked away from the crash and is okay.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Here's how you can get free Starbucks until the end of the year!

12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Kazakhstan

Russia confirms it will appeal 4-year Olympic ban