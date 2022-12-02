x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

4 hurt in crash on I-85 in north Charlotte

One of five lanes are shut down and the accident is expected to clear around 3 P.M.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. 

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road. At one point, four lanes were blocked. By 1:30 p.m., only two lanes of I-85 were closed. The road is expected to fully reopen by 3 p.m. Friday. 

The crash has caused significant traffic backups past the interchange with I-77 in north Charlotte. The ramp from I-77 north to I-85 north is also backed up toward I-277/Brookshire Boulevard. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Alternate Routes

Drivers can take Beatties Ford Road to Cindy Lane, which turns into Nevin Road. Drivers can then turn right onto West Sugar Creek and join I-85 past the crash location. 

Drivers who are approaching from Gastonia can take Interstate 485 around Charlotte and rejoin I-85 northbound near Concord Mills Mall. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

We inquired with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out