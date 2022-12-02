4 hurt in crash on I-85 in north Charlotte

One of five lanes are shut down and the accident is expected to clear around 3 P.M.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near Exit 41 for West Sugar Creek Road. At one point, four lanes were blocked. By 1:30 p.m., only two lanes of I-85 were closed. The road is expected to fully reopen by 3 p.m. Friday.

The crash has caused significant traffic backups past the interchange with I-77 in north Charlotte. The ramp from I-77 north to I-85 north is also backed up toward I-277/Brookshire Boulevard.

Alternate Routes

Drivers can take Beatties Ford Road to Cindy Lane, which turns into Nevin Road. Drivers can then turn right onto West Sugar Creek and join I-85 past the crash location.

Drivers who are approaching from Gastonia can take Interstate 485 around Charlotte and rejoin I-85 northbound near Concord Mills Mall.

We inquired with Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

