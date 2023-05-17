Gas leak shuts down US 74 in Gastonia

Dominion Energy is en route to shut off the gas and make the scene safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard, also known as U.S. 74 and Andrew Jackson Highway, is closed in Gastonia between South Weldon Street and South Dalton Street because of a gas leak, the Gastonia Fire Department announced Wednesday shortly before the evening rush hour drive. The road closure is located to the west of U.S. 321.

In a video posted to social media, the sound of what seems to be leaking gas can be heard. The video shows construction equipment outside a building along Franklin Blvd.

Dominion Energy is en route to shut off the gas and make the scene safe.

Drivers can use Airline Ave and Gaston Ave, or Route 274 as alternate routes. Through traffic can also use Interstate 85 to avoid the area.

Major gas main leak. Franklin will be closed between Dalton and Weldon. Dominion Energy is enroute. pic.twitter.com/gJt0iFHEWP — Gastonia Fire Dept (@GastoniaFire) May 17, 2023

This map shows real-time traffic conditions across the Charlotte area:

Listen to free podcasts from WCNC Charlotte

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts