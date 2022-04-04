Bojangles giving out $1 million in gas cards with family meals

Bojangles is giving away one $10 gas card with the purchase of a 12-piece or 20-piece family meal, while supplies last.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles is helping its customer not only fill up on delicious fried chicken and biscuits, but fill up on gas, too.

The Charlotte-based chicken restaurant announced it will be handing out $10 gas cards with every purchase of a family meal, starting Monday, April 4. Bojangles said it will be giving away $1 million worth of gas cards in total.

Customers will have to buy their food in stores of through the drive-thru to be eligible. The promotion will run as long as supplies last. Once Bojangles runs out of cards, they'll be finished with the promotion.

We’re giving away $1 MILLION IN GAS CARDS! When you purchase a 12-piece or 20-piece Fried Chicken Family Meal, you’ll receive one (1) $10 gas card! While supplies last. Valid at participating locations. For complete terms and conditions visit: https://t.co/aXoT794Fov pic.twitter.com/fNesihTGBW — Bojangles (@Bojangles) April 4, 2022

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina is $3.95, with the national average being $4.18. Drivers in South Carolina are paying a bit less, with the average price being $3.85 for regular.