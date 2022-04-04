Bojangles giving out $1 million in gas cards with family meals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles is helping its customer not only fill up on delicious fried chicken and biscuits, but fill up on gas, too.
The Charlotte-based chicken restaurant announced it will be handing out $10 gas cards with every purchase of a family meal, starting Monday, April 4. Bojangles said it will be giving away $1 million worth of gas cards in total.
Customers will have to buy their food in stores of through the drive-thru to be eligible. The promotion will run as long as supplies last. Once Bojangles runs out of cards, they'll be finished with the promotion.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Carolina is $3.95, with the national average being $4.18. Drivers in South Carolina are paying a bit less, with the average price being $3.85 for regular.
