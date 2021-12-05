Why the Carolinas are more likely to experience gas shortages

It's not your imagination, the Carolinas are prone to gas supply issues. The Colonial Pipeline is the latest in a long line of shortages for the region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices are quickly rising across the Carolinas as the Colonial Pipeline shutdown has led to a fuel shortage.

In Charlotte, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.85, up 9 cents from Tuesday. In Rock Hill, South Carolina, the average price is about $2.74 a gallon. It was $2.67 on Tuesday.

The shortage is scaring a lot of people into filling up, even when they don't need it. If it feels like this happens a lot, that's because it does. It's not your imagination, the Carolinas are prone to gas supply issues.

WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions by finding a resource for residents who don't want to drive all around town, trying to find which stations have gas and which don't. If you absolutely need to get gas , try using this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where the shortages are. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

In the 1970s, folks all across the country faced unprecedented gas shortages because of the oil crisis. The Colonial Pipeline also shut down a few years ago after it spilled more than 350,000 gallons of gas, causing issues for the entire East Coast.

But there's something special about the Carolinas. AAA experts say it comes down to geography. The Carolinas are a "cut through" to a lot of other travel destinations. The region is also a year-round vacation destination, so folks are coming and going from the beaches and mountains all year long.

That high demand can cause supply issues on its own. AAA says when you pair that with the sheer amount of traffic cutting through the Charlotte area, you have a perfect storm for a gas shortage.