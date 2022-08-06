'I’m trying to keep people fed every day' | Gas prices impacting Charlotte businesses

Given the cost of oil, high gas prices are unlikely to come down anytime soon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national average for a gallon of gas is now at the doorstep of $5, and with diesel climbing at an even faster clip, it's impacting Charlotte landscape businesses.

“We're at a 146% increase since January in fuel costs alone,” Chief Operating Officer for MetroGreenscape Todd Cioppa said.

MetroGreenscape has about 40 vehicles on the road every day, and dozens of other types of equipment.

“The way we’re trending right now, I bet you we'll spend an extra $150,000 to $180,000 this year on fuel," Cioppa said. “We got to buckle up and get ready for the ride.”

It's a ride that shows no signs of slowing down.

“It’s hard, it’s hard on everybody," Cioppa said.

Metrogreenscape tells WCNC Charlotte they haven't started charging customers for the extra cost of fuel, but other companies like Americas Conduit Technicians have had to.

“I can’t even give them a quote for free, it used to be for free, now I have to charge them because I have to use $50 of gas just to go see them," owner of Americas Conduit Technicians Manuel Fisher said.

Fisher says he's even had to cut back on his employees' hours.

“I’m trying to keep people fed every day and that’s what I worry about, making sure I have payroll," Fisher said.