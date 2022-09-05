Charlotte gas prices continue to climb, top $4 a gallon

Charlotte's average gas price jumped 16 cents in the last week, with drivers paying over $4 a gallon across the Carolinas. Diesel is well over $5 per gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices across the Carolinas continue to climb higher and higher with the average price in North Carolina and South Carolina topping $4 per gallon.

The national average has risen to $4.38. The average price at the pump nationwide is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago, according to Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey.

In North Carolina, the current average price is $4.10, while South Carolina is slightly lower at $4.02. Average gasoline prices in Charlotte rose 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 665 stations in Charlotte.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel continues to surge to record highs. The average price for diesel in North Carolina is $5.44 per gallon. In South Carolina, it's $5.42. The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.51, according to GasBuddy's survey.

"Oil prices continued to climb after the EU signaled its desire to sanction Russian oil," said Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition, U.S. petroleum inventories saw yet another weekly decline as we near the start of summer driving season."

Diesel prices hit a record high and are at their largest-ever differential to gasoline prices on record. "While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel's surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods," De Haan said.

Tips to save money on gasoline

AAA recommends drivers try the following tips to try and save money on fuel: