Charlotte gas prices drop 10 cents in last week: Where to find the cheapest gas near you

Drivers in the Charlotte area are starting to feel some relief at the pump as prices continue to decline.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices have dropped across the Charlotte area, with the average cost down around 10 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy announced Monday that fuel prices have decreased nationwide for three consecutive weeks, falling another 7.5 cents. The national average stands at $4.13 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports. In Charlotte, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.88, down from $3.98 one week ago and $4.19 one month ago.

Gas prices in Charlotte are now $1.25 higher than they were this time one year ago when the average price was $2.68. In North Carolina, the average price of gas is $3.84, while South Carolina drivers are paying an average of $3.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, fuel can be found for less than $3.50 in some locations. Click here for a complete list of Charlotte gas prices and find the cheapest fuel near you.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he anticipates the national average to fall below $4 a gallon this week.

“Gas prices have continued to move in the right direction – down - saving Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago," De Haan said. "It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and COVID don't take drastic and unexpected turns."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts