Gas prices are hitting another record across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is up 42 cents over a month ago.

In South Carolina, prices are up 47 cents, but AAA said there are ways to save at the pump.

They say the increase in gas prices has some people a little hesitant about summer travel, but there is still a demand for travel and many families aren't changing summer plans.

They say some people are making some adjustments, and doing things like making sure you maintain a constant speed and avoid traffic peak times could save you money.

Oher things AAA says you can do is combine multiple errands and lighten the load in your vehicle.

Domestic flights are also increasing according to Hopper, an online traveling agency. They say they're up about 40% since January, and some travelers are booking months in advance to cut down on the costs.

