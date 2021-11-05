5 gas-saving tips to improve your car's fuel mileage

Looking to save some money on your next fill-up? These easy tricks and tips can help improve fuel economy and allow you to spend less at the pump.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Colonial Pipeline shutdown is already impacting the Charlotte area, with long lines at gas stations leading to some stores running out of fuel due to panicked buyers.

Despite the urge to run out and fill up your tank, AAA is asking everyone not to do that. Instead, they're offering some tips on how people can reduce their fuel consumption and stretch every gallon a little farther.

If you don't really need gas, AAA says now is the time to get clever by planning ahead. For example, get multiple errands done in one trip. This will reduce the amount of fuel you burn while performing essential tasks, like going to the grocery store and paying bills.

Experts also say if your family has more than one car, make a conscious effort to use the one that's more fuel-efficient.

Another simple way to conserve gas is to remove any unnecessary, bulky items, like roof racks or cargo carriers. The heavier your car is, the more energy it uses.

And finally, experts say to limit how much you use the air conditioning. It takes a lot of energy to keep your car cool with the AC compressor. If you don't want to give up the AC, because let's be honest it can be hot in the Carolinas, try some smaller changes.

Start by parking in the shade when possible or use a windshield sunscreen. That way, your car doesn't have to work quite as hard and you get to keep your tank full.