'I wouldn't miss it for the world' | Families fueled to travel for graduation despite gas crisis

With a weekend filled with graduations, weddings and other travel plans, the hunt for gas continued to fuel frustrations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Getting to graduations at UNC Charlotte and Johnson C. Smith University in the midst of a fuel supply crisis is a calculated risk family's said they were willing to take after a year of cancellations and disappointments.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” Mimi Hill, whose son Bradley graduated from UNC-Charlotte Friday, told WCNC.

The Hills drove in from Wake Forest for the commencement ceremony.

Jim Hill said they were down to their final 150 miles in the tank when they took a chance at a small gas station with bags on the pumps.

“When we walked inside, we asked her and she said, ‘yes, we have premium fuel’ so even though all the pumps were covered we were able to get a full tank for the way home,” Jim Hill said.

The hunt for filling stations with gas to fill up remained a challenge across the Charlotte metro area Friday, heading into the weekend.

According to Gas Buddy, 66% of gas stations in the Charlotte region were out of fuel Friday afternoon, an improvement of a couple of percentage points compared to Thursday.

The frustrating search for fuel coupled with lines to fill up that often exceeded 30 minutes was an added level of stress for Jada Flowers the morning of her graduation from UNC-Charlotte.

“There’s a lot of running around that needs to be done because I’m graduating tonight,” Flowers said.

Her family traveled in town for the ceremony, but Flowers was unsure when they would leave because of the trouble finding fuel.

“It’s a little frustrating because I was supposed to be going home with them afterward,” Flowers said. “I have hope that it’s going to get better but I really ultimately have no idea because things are so crazy in the world now.”

Travel experts predicted it would take a week or two for things to be back to normal after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and the subsequent panicked purchases at the pump. The scientists at Gas Buddy predicted small but incremental improvements Friday and into Saturday.

The Hills said they planned for the worst-case scenario.