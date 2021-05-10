AAA warns major pipeline shutdown could lead to higher gas prices

Be prepared to pay more at the gas station. There’s a chance prices will climb higher because of the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fuel prices are going up in Hampton Roads, and AAA says prices could continue to climb thanks to a major gasoline pipeline shutdown.

But AAA Tidewater public affairs director, Holly Dalby said there's no reason to panic. Gas supplies are fine; this is a distribution issue.

“When COVID first started, gas prices were like super low and now it’s just like way skyrocketed back up and it’s crazy. I don’t even like getting gas anymore,” driver Megan Mason said while filling up her car at a Virginia Beach gas station. “The other day I went past the 7-Eleven and it was like three dollars or something per gallon and it’s just crazy.”

The national average is now $2.96 a gallon. Dalby said an increase of three more cents will make the national average the most expensive since November 2014.

“We have seen gas prices increase this year, they have been gradually going up," she said. “In the past week, the national gas price has actually jumped six cents.”

She said there’s a chance prices will climb higher because of the shutdown of a major U.S. pipeline. According to AA, the Colonial Pipeline is responsible for nearly half of all fuel that reaches the East Coast: 45 percent.

Over the weekend the pipeline was the victim of a cybersecurity attack, so as a precaution, the company that operates the pipeline shut it down.

“It’s bringing the fuel from Texas to the NY harbor. It is likely to have a significant impact on us here in Hampton Roads,” Dalby said.

And now, all eyes are on gas prices. Driver, Jennifer Seebo was filling up portable gas canisters at a gas station.

“My mom called me this morning and said, 'You might want to go pump some gas into some gas tanks because gas is about to go way up'!” Seebo said. "Gas prices were a lot better not even six months ago.”

But Dalby stressed with the proper fuel-saving precautions, drivers shouldn't panic.

“AAA really advises against panic buying," Dalby said. “It’s important to remember there is plenty of supply here in the country.”

She said as gas prices rise, it’s time to think about fuel efficiency.

Some tips to conserve fuel: do all your errands in one trip, remove bulky items and roof racks from your car, and minimize your use of your air conditioning.