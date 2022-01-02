Gas prices continue to rise in the Carolinas

In Charlotte, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.41, that's up 9 cents from a week ago and 33 cents from this time in January.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers in North Carolina and South Carolina will continue to pay more at the pump as gas prices keep rising nationwide.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.52, that's 5 cents higher than a week prior. This time last year, the national average for a gallon of gas was $2.53.

North Carolina's average price also went up this week. Currently, the average cost of a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.41, up 9 cents from a week prior and 31 cents from a month ago. Charlotte's average gas price matches the North Carolina average, according to AAA. In South Carolina, the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.32.

Oil industry experts say the rising tension with Russia on the Ukraine border is contributing to rising gas prices in the U.S. AAA reported that oil prices are over $90 per barrel. That's a growing political problem for President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats, as inflation has become a difficult issue for the party ahead of midterm elections.

The Labor Department announced last week that inflation soared to its highest rate in four decades over the past year, with consumer prices rising 7.5% last month.

The steady surge in prices has left many Americans less able to afford food, gas, rent, child care and other necessities. More broadly, inflation has emerged as the biggest risk factor for the economy and as a serious threat to Biden and congressional Democrats as midterm elections loom later this year.

The highest recorded average gas price in North Carolina history was in September of 2008 when the price for a gallon of regular topped $4 at $4.08.

