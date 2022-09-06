Tow truck drivers are seeing more people broken down, out of gas

You might say drivers are going the extra mile, waiting as long as they can to fill up in response to the rise in gas prices.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in the United States, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $5, according to GasBuddy. Drivers aren’t happy about dishing out the cash. Tow truck companies told WCNC Charlotte that calls from drivers out of gas are skyrocketing.

You might say drivers are going the extra mile, waiting as long as they can to fill up in response to the rise in gas prices. AAA Carolinas said gas prices have gone up 25 cents in one week.

Alonte Turner owns a Charlotte towing company and said as drivers stretch their tanks, more people are stretching their legs in search of help because they’ve run out of gas.

“There has been an influx of calls,” Turner said. “They’ve doubled in terms of calls I’ve received, and I don’t even advertise my business as being on the side of the road.”

Alexander Chaw is just one of the millions at the pumps reminiscing on better times.

“Gas was usually $3 a gallon,” Chaw said.

Chaw said he’s having to think ahead so he won’t have to pinch pennies for gas and potentially run out.

“There’s a million ways to make money, you gotta come up with another way to make money and get it done,” Chaw said.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas said while prices will remain high, there are ways to stretch your gas without running on fumes.

“I don’t see an end in gas prices coming down anytime soon,” Wright said. “If you have multiple errands combine them into one stop, eliminate excess weight from your car.”

If you are one of the drivers who think they can make it to the next pump, Turner said it doesn’t hurt to fill up while you can. He said you might be paying more down the road if you need a tow truck.