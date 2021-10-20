According to police, the crash happened at around 7:19 p.m in the area of N. New Hope Road at Auten Road.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, the crash happened at around 7:19 p.m in the area of N. New Hope Road at Auten Road.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling northbound on N. New Hope Road approaching Auten Road. A 2008 Honda CRV was southbound on N. New Hope Road attempting to turn left onto Auten Road. Police said for some reason the Yamaha motorcycle and the CRV collided in the intersection.

The operator of the motorcycle has been identified as 22-year-old Bryan Alexander Del Gado of Hoyle Street in Dallas, North Carolina. Del Gado was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This collision remains under investigation.

