10-year-old hit by school bus in Huntersville

Officials said the girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution and she's expected to make a full recovery.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A 10-year-old girl is recovering after being hit by a school bus in Huntersville Friday morning, police said.

Officials said the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. in front of Barnette Elementary School near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Bud Henderson Road. The girl was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

School district officials haven't said if any other students were on the bus at the time of the accident or what led to the girl being hit. No further information has been released at this time.

