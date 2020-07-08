Gold Hill Road at I-77 construction project on time, SCDOT says

As of August 7, the reconfiguration of Gold Hill Road at I-77 in Fort Mill is about 40% complete with the project expected to be finished by next fall.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Gold Hill Road interchange, one of the busiest along I-77 in the Fort Mill area, is on its way to becoming a diverging diamond interchange, and officials say the construction project is running on time.

The diverging diamond is an intersection design that will minimize traffic congestion and lower the number of accidents. Research shows when traffic is at its peak, 25,000 cars can commute through the interchange daily.

Even though COVID-19 has made for fewer cars on the roads, Gold Hill Road still serves as a gateway to businesses, entertainment and shopping in Charlotte.

Not only is help on the way for frustrated drivers, it's on time. The Pennies for Progress project, a one-cent sales tax program to fund road projects in York County, and South Carolina DOT confirmed they're on track to having the construction finished by next fall.

If you've never driven through a diverging diamond, officials say the new Gold Hill Road will look very similar to the one on I-77 at Exit 28 in Cornelius. It will allow drivers going both directions to make left turns without crossing oncoming traffic.

As of August 7, SCDOT says construction is about 40% finished; however, it's not at the point where traffic lights, pedestrian accommodations and signs are ready to be installed.