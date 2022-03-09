More golf cars being seen on public roads in Charlotte

According to NC law, a low-speed vehicle may be operated only on public streets where the posted speed limit is 35 miles per hour or less.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More and more, people are taking interest in driving a golf cart for reasons other than hitting the links. However, there's some debate over whether they should be on the roads with other cars.

Christopher English goes almost everywhere in his golf car, or low-speed vehicle -- sometimes called an "LSV." He's had one for about two years.

"I just wanted a family-friendly way to get around," English said.

English started with a basic, run-down golf cart that was in somebody's backyard and converted it to an LSV, using a kit to add a middle row.

He admits his ride sometimes irritates others on the road for a couple of reasons.

"Safety reasons," he said. "Then, mainly it slows them down from being able to get from where they are and where they're trying to go."

"My thing is I don't want to feel like I'm holding somebody up," English said "So, as soon as I know somebody is behind me I -- naturally, as soon as it's safe to do so -- I pull over. And, I wave them around."

The LSV also has to be registered and tagged. Seatbelts are required for every passenger. An LSV also needs to have headlights, tail lights, turn signals, brake lights, mirrors, DOT-approved tires, DOT-approved windshield and a windshield wiper.

The vehicles are powered by electricity, which helps English save on gas. He said a full charge gets him about 24 miles.

Prices of LSVs are on the rise and there is a waitlist at manufacturers and for his services at QC Cart Craft, where he converts them.