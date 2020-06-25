1 killed, another hurt in east Charlotte crash

Police said one person was killed in a crash on Harrisburg Road Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person died and another was injured in a crash on Harrisburg Road in east Charlotte Thursday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte Fire, emergency crews responded to a crash in the 8400 block of Harrisburg Road, near Starnes Randall Road, around 5:30 a.m. Medic said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck and a second was taken to a hospital with injuries.