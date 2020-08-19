x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Traffic

Hawthorne Lane bridge now open for pedestrians but not cars

The highly anticipated project, has been delayed multiple times, leaving Charlotte residents and city leaders frustrated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hawthorne Lane bridge that connects Charlotte's Elizabeth and Plaza Midwood neighborhoods is now open to pedestrian and cyclists, the city announced Wednesday. 

The highly anticipated project was scheduled to be complete by August 2020, but has been delayed multiple times due to construction problems. The bridge, which crosses over Independence Boulevard, is now supposed to be done by December. The project has been underway since July of 2017.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

“We have to do a better job of holding the people that we contract to do work for us accountable,” Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston said. “The level of incompetence on this project is breathtaking."

RELATED: Hawthorne Bridge project set for another delay

RELATED: Hawthorne Lane Bridge reopening delayed again

A spokesperson for CATS said the most recent delay was due to a contractor's error. They said the contractor poured the wrong type of concrete per the design, so rails could not be installed. 