These 14 miles of Mecklenburg County roads are selected to get a facelift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A $3 million contract awarded by NCDOT is set to bring major improvements to several primary and secondary roads in Mecklenburg County.

“We’ve awarded a contract to resurface about 15 miles of roads in Mecklenburg County," NCDOT's Jen Thompson said. “The contract can take effect starting as early as next month."

The roads include:

Providence Road between Queens Road and Ferncliff Drive

Albemarle Road between Interstate 485 and Cabarrus Road

Statesville Road between Sunset Road and Lakeview Road

Thompson said the number of cars that use these roads per day and also the existing condition of the roads were the primary factors.

“Because we know Charlotte continues to grow and more people are moving here we’re going to see more traffic so we need to extend the service life of these roads," Thompson said.

So how will it affect your commute?