Do you travel along the I-77 corridor? Your input is wanted on this project

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization has developed more than 170 potential solutions for the I-77 Corridor from Statesville to Rock Hill.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The Beyond 77 study launched in January 2020 after the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization projected the region to nearly double by 2050.

On Thursday, transportation officials have moved to phase three of its plan to help find long-term options to ease congestion on I-77’s 68 miles stretch from Statesville to Rock-Hill.

“During all phases, we’ve asked the community to participate and share their travel experiences," CRTPO representative Augustin Rodriguez said.

During phases, one and two, more than 19,000 local residents weighed in on whether to connect main thoroughfares bordering the highway, add stops to bus routes, add a light rail or build more bike and pedestrian lanes.

“68% of the respondents say that light rail will be the most preferred method of alternate transportations," Rodriguez said.

Transportation officials said Phase three will focus on more concrete solutions.

“In this phase, we will be asking the community to weigh in on solutions that matter most to them," Rodriguez said.

The factors include safety, mode choice, land use, travel efficiency, equity and regional impact.

Phase three will also allow residents to weigh in on funding options.

“We want them to take our survey, that is the primary call to action, by visiting our website at Beyond 77.com," CRTOP representative Adam Howell said.

Phase four will conclude the 2-year project.

Officials hope by the end of 2021, a permanent alternate route will be the answer to the I-77 corridor’s needs.

Residents can also visit a virtual public meeting on April 21 and May 13.