1 dead, 1 on the loose after police chase on I-77 in Mooresville

The car involved in the chase was reported stolen out of Charlotte.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Part of Interstate 77 was closed near Mooresville early Thursday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a crash.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened just after 2 a.m. along I-77 near the Brawley School Road exit.

The Moorseville Police Department said officers responded to the area of Bluefield Road, which is just west of I-77, to try and find a vehicle with a stolen license plate that was reported stolen out of Charlotte. Officers finally found the vehicle on Carriage Club Drive, north of NC 150 and west of I-77. MPD said its officers attempted a traffic stop, however, the driver fled southbound on I-77.

Officers reportedly followed the driver and were able to deploy stop sticks on I-77 between exits 35 and 36. When the driver ran over the stop sticks, the vehicle came to a stop in the southbound HOV lane near mile marker 34.

MPD said when the car came to a stop, two men got out of the car and fled on foot away from the officers. The passenger took off southbound on I-77 while the driver ran eastbound toward northbound I-77. But when the driver hopped the concrete barrier between northbound and southbound, a vehicle reportedly driving in the HOV lane of northbound I-77 hit him. He died on the scene.

The passenger of the stolen vehicle, who has not been identified at this time, was not apprehended by the officers and is still on the loose.

The road reopened around 5 a.m.

Those with information regarding this case are asked to contact Officer Dias of the Mooresville Police Department at 704- 664-3311.

