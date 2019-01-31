ST STEPHENS, N.C. — Highway Patrol continues to investigate a deadly crash early Wednesday morning, January 30, that killed a Hickory teenager.

According to troopers, 19-year-old Luis Chavez II of Hickory was driving west on Kool Park Road when he crossed the double-yellow center line, ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned in Snow Creek.

Troopers said Chavez crawled out of the vehicle to get help.

His cousin, 17-year-old Martin Santillan, was also in the car and died at the scene. Troopers said Santillan wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said Chavez claimed he lost control after trying to avoid a vehicle that drifted into his lane. Investigators said they haven't found that vehicle.

Carroll Baker's house overlooks the crash site, and he said this was the second time a driver crashed into the creek.

"It's a very dangerous stretch of road," Baker said. "They definitely need some guard rails so this could not occur again."

Chavez is recovering from serious injuries at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Highway Patrol told NBC Charlotte on February 10 that Chavez has been charged with driving while license revoked, reckless driving and misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Officials say the speed limit in this area of Kook Park Road is 45 miles per hour. The estimated speeds of the vehicle are 65 mph as traveling speed and 60 mph at impact.