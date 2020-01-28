DENVER, N.C. — One person has died after crash involving an overturned tanker truck Tuesday on Highway 16 near Denver, North Carolina.

Several first responders were at the scene, including firefighters, emergency management workers and highway patrol.

The tanker and another car were involved in the wreck.

At this time, the severity of those injured is not known.

Highway 16 is closed at St. James Church Road.

Officials have not provided an estimated time as to when the highway will reopen. The public is urged to find alternate routes.

Clean-up is underway after some fuel spilled into an area creek, officials told WCNC Charlotte.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

