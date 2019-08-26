MINT HILL, N.C. — Interstate 485 in Mint Hill is closed after a crash near Lawyers Road, which is Exit 47.

Three people were injured in the crash, according to MEDIC. One person sustained serious injuries. The other two suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

The interstate is expected to be closed in both directions through the Monday evening rush hour.

Traffic is backed up several miles in each direction.

Drivers can use local roads as a detour. On the south side of the interstate, drivers can use Stevens Mill Road and Allen Black Road. On the north side of the interstate, drivers can use Thompson Road, Bain School road, or Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

