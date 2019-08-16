CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers will soon see work starting on the I-485 corridor express lanes.

The project will add an express lane in each direction on I-485 between I-77 and Independence Boulevard.

Construction on the multi-year project is set to start Sunday night, and it will still be happening as kids head back to class for the start of the school year.

Still, NCDOT officials said they're trying to minimize the impact on your commute.

"We're moving along and getting construction started."

Crews are going to start installing barrier walls along I-485 Sunday night on both sides of the median just east of Westinghouse Boulevard and between Johnston Road and Tilley Morris Road.

The work will last about two weeks between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in an effort to try to ease the impact as school starts back up.

"Folks getting an early start taking the kids to school or going to work, we should have all that traffic control removed by the time folks start to get busy and get out on the road."

The I-485 express lanes will be toll lanes drivers can choose to take.

"They're an option when time matters most. If you need to be from point A to point B today, and express lanes are there, that's an option drivers can choose to try to get to their destinations faster."

Officials held an open house in June and addressed concerns from the public.

"The traffic on 485 isn't that bad until it gets to rush hour, which is generally 4:30 to 6:30, and there's a bottleneck."

As the project gets underway, NCDOT is letting drivers know to expect on the road ahead.

"There's going to be more activity now for the next three to three and a half years until this project is completed."

The express lanes are set to open in late 2022.

