I-485 inner loop closed near Rea Road

The lanes traveling toward Ballantyne and Pineville are closed following a crash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers traveling from Matthews toward Ballantyne and Pineville will need to find an alternate route after the inner lanes of Interstate 485 were closed Friday because of a crash.

The crash happened after 2 p.m. Friday in the inner loop lanes approaching Rea Road. Traffic delays stretch back into Matthews and toward the interchange with U.S. 74 (Independence Freeway).

To avoid the crash in south Charlotte, drivers have several options:

1. Drivers can take Ballantyne Commons Parkway with access to I-485 at Providence Road and Johnston Road (U.S. 521).

2. Drivers can parallel to the north using Pineville-Matthews Road, also called NC 51.

3. Drivers can parallel to the south using Ardrey Kell Road and again use return access to I-485 at Providence Road and Johnston Road (U.S. 521.)

