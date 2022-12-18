I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens after crash leaves 3 hurt, officials say

No word on if anyone was hurt in the accident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte has reopened early Sunday morning following a crash that left three people seriously hurt, officials said.

According to the NC Department of Transportation, I-485 inner loop near Old Statesville Road was closed just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to the crash. I-485 inner loop in north Charlotte reopens to crash

Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

Check back here as this develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

