Fatal crash shuts down I-485 outer loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal crash shut down Interstate 485's outer loop Thursday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The wreck happened near Westinghouse Boulevard. Authorities advised drivers to find another route in order to avoid the area.
Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. That person has not been identified at this time.
CMPD temporarily closed the road in order to conduct an investigation into the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back with WCNC Charlotte for updates as we receive them.