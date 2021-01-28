Fatal crash shuts down I-485 outer loop

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fatal crash shut down Interstate 485's outer loop Thursday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The wreck happened near Westinghouse Boulevard. Authorities advised drivers to find another route in order to avoid the area.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. That person has not been identified at this time.

CHECK OUT: The latest traffic information on WCNC

CMPD temporarily closed the road in order to conduct an investigation into the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.