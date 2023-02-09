One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in north Charlotte, officials say

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

Traffic Advisory; I-485 Inner Loop at Bellhaven closed momentarily due to a motor vehicle accident with injuries; significant delays in the area; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/xJoBJT1AVv — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) February 9, 2023

Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the accident.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts